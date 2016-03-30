Tri-State city asks taxpayers for help upgrading sewer and water facilities

Missouri voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a number of issues. In Scotland County, the city of Memphis is asking taxpayers to approve bonds to upgrade sewer and water facilities.

City officials want to borrow up to $7.9 million for the upgrades. That would include replacing wells, pumps and a pumping station.

Utility Supervisor Stacy Alexander says the water and sewer system is at the end of its life and these upgrades are badly needed.

"The upgrades are strictly a matter of keeping our system in compliance with DNR and EPA regulations," Alexander said. "This is the most cost effective way to finance these projects that we hope will be long term."

Alexander says the city still needs to make the upgrades whether it passes or not. If it doesn't pass, he says rates would rise dramatically since the city would have to turn to private lenders who charge higher interest rates.

He also says the city could be fined up to $10,000 a day for non-compliance.