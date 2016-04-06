Program helps local students learn how to manage money

April is national financial literacy month and Liberty High School is teaching its students about the importance of managing their money.

With the help of Members First Community Credit Union, the school is using a web-based program to give students real-life scenarios where they have to choose how to responsibly budget their money.



This is a lesson students know will be important down the line.



"Mostly with college, I mean, there's people there to help you," student Abbigail Milhauser said. "In the real world, though, there's not a whole lot of people there to help you.""



Over 20,000 teachers use this program nationally. Members First Community Credit Union provides 33 schools with the program, called Banzai, and encourages more teachers sign up.