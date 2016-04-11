Man accused of helping Quincy boy's murderer get away indicted on federal drug charges

The man accused of helping the man convicted of killing a Quincy boy appeared in federal court Monday on drug charges.

Court records state Stefan Crider, Jr., distributed five grams or more of meth in Adams County last Halloween.

Crider was indicted Wednesday. He made his first appearance in federal court Monday in Springfield and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Crider, Jr. had been charged with four counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice when he was accused of providing money and a car to his son, who was convicted of killing Ray Humphrey Jr. last spring. Those charges were dropped.