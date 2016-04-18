QPS could save thousands through new bus leasing agreement

Quincy School Board members will consider a plan that would save thousands of dollars a year.



The QPS finance committee gave its recommendation Monday morning to lease 32 of the district's 90 buses through a different company. The contract for those 32 buses is up this year.



Transportation Director Shane Barnes said 75 of the 90 buses are leased through one company. The remainder of the buses are owned by the district.



Under the plan, the 32 buses mentioned previously would be leased through Central State Bus Sales. The remaining buses would continue to be leased through Midwest Transit Equipment.



Barnes said the move would save the district about $102,000 dollars per year.



Barnes said the buses are generally leased on a five-year cycle.



The plan now goes to the full school board, which meets this Wednesday night.



