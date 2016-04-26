SLIDESHOW: Inside the Illinois State Treasurer's Vault - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SLIDESHOW: Inside the Illinois State Treasurer's Vault

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

You may have free money just waiting for you to claim. Maybe it's an old life insurance policy you never collected or a family heirloom, or even a piece of history worth thousands of dollars that was never handed down.

Underneath the Illinois State Capitol,down the halls of the basement, there's a place filled with personal treasures hidden behind a 16-ton door. It's the state treasurer's vault.

Inside, $2.5 billion in unclaimed property just sits, waiting to be claimed. 

