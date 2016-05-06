Judge denies bond reduction in Lovelace case

Curtis Lovelace appeared for a hearing Friday morning, where a judge denied a bond reduction, but ruled in his favor in his request for transcripts from the first trial.

Lovelace's wife, Christine, was there with the two youngest boys, other family and friends.

The defense asked for a bond reduction, saying friends of both Cory and Curtis were willing to get a $100,000 loan. The money would have been enough to cover a bond set as high as $1 million. Judge Bob Hardwick denied the request for a bond reduction. He said he couldn't find a reason the previous bond was set incorrectly, so the bond would remain. Curtis's family and supporters were visibly upset after finding out the bond wouldn't be reduced.

"We're always hopeful and prayerful that the right decisions are going to be made," Christine said. "We, I guess, respect what the judges's decision was. We think it's not right."

Defense attorney Jon Loevy says bonds are meant to ensure someone appears in court and feels Lovelace has no reason to flee.

"What's particularly disappointing is that he can't be with his family and can't assist in the preparation of the defense because he's going to have to remain in jail," Lovey said.

Prosecution Attorney Ed Parkinson told the judge the bond is set at the same levels as the Steson Crider and Derek McKenzie murder trials.

"It's a serious case and we think that the bond was approved by a prior judge, judge Walden I believe," Parkinson said. "They can always revisit that."

Hardwick ordered the defense to pay Dr. George Nichols for his expert testimony. The court said costs were at $8,000. The defense asked to delay the payment as it only had just over $10,000 and would have money to pay for retainers in the new trial.

The judge found the Lovelaces to be indigent, or impoverished. He said there is no outside money being considered.

The judge ruled transcripts from the first trial can be given to the defense for free. Hardwick said he felt the defense needed it for a fair trial since the attorneys weren't at the first trial. The transcripts are estimated to cost between $4,000 and $5,000. Hardwick put in a request for the state to cover the costs since he previously ruled Lovelace to be indigent. If the state does not pay for it, the costs would then fall onto Adams County.

The defense planned to do a survey to show the need for a change of venue. Defense attorney Jon Loevy says the defense will conduct the survey within 30 days. The defense planned to have it completed in time for the status hearing set for June 17. Loevy told reporters after the hearing they would be hiring a professional survey taker to take opinions of community members and determine if a change of venue is needed.

The first trial ended in a hung jury back in February with the retrial set for July 25th. Both sides had different answers for if the trial will get underway then.

"We're hopeful to get this done as soon as possible," Loevy said.

"Zero," Parkinson responded on how likely the trail would start in July.

The court set a backup date of Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.