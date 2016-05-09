Florida airmen, vets raise money for local Honor Flight

A group from MacDill Air Force Base teamed up to run a race in Tampa, Florida, as part of a Tri-States 5k to raise money for Great River Honor Flight.

A group of enlisted military members and veterans from MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Florida, raised money to send Tri-States vets on the Great River Honor Flight.

The group couldn't make it to a 5k at Siloam Springs Park, in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, so they took part in their own 5k in Florida, raising $1,700.

Most of the team members were enlisted or were vets working on the base in Tampa.

The run in Mt. Sterling was put on by the Illinois Department of Corrections and raised between between $4,000 and $5,000. Part of the money raised was through sponsors and selling more than 200 shirts.