Thousands donated to Great River Honor Flight

Thousands donated to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -

 A local event is giving back in a big way for the fourth year.

The Mendon Lions held its Hunter's Classic.  The club presented donations to Fishing for Freedom, Adams County First Responders and the Great River Honor Flight.  Each organization received $4,000.
 

