Veterans arrive home from Honor Flight trip

Vets go over the itinerary with their families at the pre-flight meeting.

The Great River Honor Flight's 36th mission was in our nation's capitol Thursday, arriving back in the Tri-States just before 11:30 p.m. to a crowd at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Thirty-one veterans from the Tri-States were on the memorable trip. They left very early Thursday from Hannibal-LaGrange University's campus. The local heroes put in a long, but memorable day in Washington, D.C.

The second mission of the year took veterans from all three conflicts Honor Flight is currently involved with. Five were in WWII, 11 were in Korea and 15 were in Vietnam.

21 guardians accompanied the veterans on the trip.

The trip was made up of two family groups: Five brothers from the McKee family and a dad and his two sons from the Goodson family.

The Great River Honor Flight has flown 1,136 local veterans since it began in 2009.

Veterans

Chuck Bloodgood, of Hull, Illinois

Herb Bozard, of Industry, Illinois

Sam Bradshaw, of Griggsville, Illinois

Claude Collins, of LaHarpe, Illinois

Dewey Davis, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Ken Davis, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Virgil Doss, of Baring, Missouri

Mike Fenton, of Hannibal, Missouri

Wade Goodson, of LaBelle, Missouri

Larry Goodson, of Knox City, Missouri

Rick Goodson, of Knox City, Missouri

Ted Grimmer, of Quincy, Illinois

Kenny Hustead, of Baring, Missouri

Jerry Knapp, of Avon, Illinois

Joe Lanning, of Quincy, Illinois

LeRoy Leonard, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Mel Loos, of Payson, Illinois

J.R. McKee, of Jacksonville, Illinois

Kevin McKee, of Pittsfield, Illinois

Lowell McKee, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Gene McKee, of Nebo, Illinois

Bill McKee, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Bob Meyer, of Canton, Missouri

JR Middendorf, of Hannibal, Missouri

Paul O'Daniel, of Quincy, Illinois

Lynold Puterbaugh, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Carl Reeder, of LaHarpe, Illinois

Kim Springer, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois

Tom Travis, of Payson, Illinois

Jim Warner, of Bowling Green, Missouri

Pete Yates, of Revere, Missouri

Itinerary

Following times are Central

12:30 am Check-in for participants of Honor Flight – Hannibal LaGrange University

1:15 am Guardian Briefing at HLGU

1:45 am Load Bus

2:00 am Depart Hannibal (buses will leave on time - no exceptions) –

3:30 am Arrive St. Louis Airport (Southwest Terminal)

5:30 am Southwest Airlines Flight 3374 departs STL

Our clearance through security and the boarding process will be expedited by Southwest Airlines

Following times are Eastern

8:30 am Flight arrives at BWI (Baltimore)

9:30 am Board buses for trip to Washington and Korean War Memorial

Lunch and Video of Korea Memorial to be played during trip

10:30 am Arrive at Korean Memorial, Lincoln, Vietnam Memorials.

Note: Longest stop of day. Due to proximity, this stop will also allow for visits to Vietnam and Lincoln Memorials. We will park closest to Korean Memorial. Vietnam and Lincoln Memorials are good walks away. Keep total time in mind before setting off for either of these.

12:00 pm Depart Korean/Vietnam Memorial for WWII Memorial.

12:15 pm Arrive at World War II Memorial (South Entrance)

Group picture to be taken.

1:00 pm Depart WWII Memorial – Go to Iwo Jima Memorial

1:20 pm Arrive at Iwo Jima Memorial

1:45 pm Depart for Arlington

2:00 pm Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery – Plan is to take our tour bus directly to the Amphitheatre inside Arlington. We will plan to see the Changing of the Guard at 2:30.

3:30 pm Depart Arlington for Air Force Memorial.

3:45 pm Arrive Air Force Memorial (Eat Dinner at Memorial)

4:55 pm Depart for Reagan National Airport.

5:15 pm Arrive at Reagan National Airport.

6:55 pm Southwest Airlines Flight 170 departs Reagan National (DC)

Contact Roger Kiesey upon departure from STL Lambert (314) 369-7747

Lincoln County Sherriff Cottle at 636-358-1777

Following times are Central

8:05 pm Flight arrives at STL airport/ Board bus for Hannibal.

10:30 pm Approximate time of arrival at Hannibal-LaGrange in Hannibal - Upon our departure from St. Louis, we will have a better feel for what time we will be arriving in Hannibal for those picking vets and guardians up.