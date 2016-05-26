Full-time photojournalist

?WGEM-TV, the award-winning and dominant #1 NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, has an immediate opening for a fulltime photojournalist to produce content on our social media, digital platforms and broadcast stations.

As a photojournalist, you will record video, take digital photos, operate live shots and write and edit news stories. On some assignments, you will be teamed with a reporter, on others you will be given full ownership.

Our newsroom is a continuous local information source with an immediate deadline mentality to serve our customers on our TV, Radio, Web, Mobile and Social Networking platforms.

This is a great opportunity to grow your multimedia career and get the training you need to succeed. WGEM News is a coaching shop. We want to help you achieve your goals. We’re the flagship station for Quincy Media, Inc. With 18 stations doing news, there are many advancement opportunities within our company.

If you want to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.

Send a link to your photojournalism samples, resume and references to:

Chad Mahoney

WGEM News Director

cmahoney@wgem.com

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.