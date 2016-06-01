WGEM-TV, the dominant #1 NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, has an immediate opening for a Multimedia Journalist.

As a Multimedia Journalist, your focus will be on producing real-time content for our TV, Radio, Web, Mobile and Social Networking platforms. You’ll be live in the field every day. Some days you will own the entire story. Other days, you will collaborate with a photojournalist.

WGEM News is a recipient of multiple Emmys and Edward R. Murrow Awards. The newsroom has also been recognized for journalistic excellence time and again by numerous organizations in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.

We’re the flagship station for Quincy Media, Inc. With 18 stations doing news, there are many advancement opportunities within our company.

Learn more about Quincy Media here:

http://www.careersatquincy.com/global/category.asp?c=210412&clipId=13324932&autostart=true

If you want to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!

Send a link to your reel, resume and references to:

Chad Mahoney

WGEM News Director

cmahoney@wgem.com

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.