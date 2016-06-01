New motion for bond reduction filed in Lovelace murder case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New motion for bond reduction filed in Lovelace murder case

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The lawyers for the former Adams County prosecutor accused of murder have filed a new motion to lower his bond.

The Exoneration Project wants to lower Curtis Lovelace's bond from $5 million to $3.5 million, meaning he would have to pay $350,000 to get out of jail.
    
The motion filed Tuesday states the prosecution does not oppose the reduction, as long as Lovelace is under home confinement. WGEM News reached out to Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson to verify that, but hasn't heard back yet.

A request for bond reduction was denied last month.
    
Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife Corey in 2006.
    
A judge declared a mistrial following a two week trial back in February.

Lovelace is due back in court June 17. His trial is scheduled to begin July 25.

