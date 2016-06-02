$5K donated to Great River Honor Flight

A 5K run/walk went the distance for Great River Honor Flight.

Staff at The Illinois Department of Corrections' Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling sponsored a 5K Run/Walk in Siloam Springs State Park last month.

Money was raised through registration fees and t-shirt sales. Thursday, organizers presented a check to Honor Flight for $5,000.



"Being a veteran myself, my son works here, he's a veteran too," Warden Jeff Korte said. "Just thank you to all the veterans out there for the sacrifice you made. We've had the opportunity to talk to some of the people that have gone on the Honor Flight and they were talking about how professional it was."

Great River Honor Flight takes area veterans to our nation's capitol to see their memorials. The next mission is Saturday, June 18th.