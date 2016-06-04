Lovelace family holds support rally before hearing

A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.More >>
Part of a highway in northeast Missouri was shut down Thursday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.More >>
A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A man broke into a Wayland, Missouri, gas station early Thursday morning, according to a release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Quincy Police Department warned the community Tuesday of reports of a suspicious man trying to lure children.More >>
A Payson, Illinois, woman was arrested Monday on a meth charge and an outstanding warrant, according to police.More >>
A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.More >>
A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.More >>
A boil order has been issued for some Wayland, Mo., residents, according to the Clark County Water District.More >>
At least 14 levees along the Missouri River in Missouri are losing the battle against floodwaters.More >>
Relieved Republicans pushed their prized health care bill through the House.More >>
A fire occurred in a Payson, Ill., home early Thursday morning, according to Payson Fire Chief Gary Frye.More >>
Do you wish there were more stores or options in Quincy? There's a local program that helps those looking to start or expand a business and it includes funding.More >>
May is National Teen Safe Driving Month - a time with events surrounding the end of the school year, such as graduation and prom. Those happy moments can be undercut by a sobering factMore >>
Flooding along the Illinois River has Scott County officials keeping a close eye on their levee.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood are suing to block a measure set to be signed into Iowa law this week that would impose a three-day waiting period on women seeking abortions.More >>
Flood waters started impacting Florence, Illinois, roads Wednesday as preparations continue throughout Pike County.More >>
