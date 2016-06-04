Lovelace family holds support rally before hearing

The Lovelace family held a support rally at their house Saturday morning. Curtis Lovelace's retrial is scheduled for July 25.

The family of a Quincy man accused of murder is looking to gather support.

The Lovelace family held a rally in their front yard Saturday morning.

They handed out wristbands with phrases in support of Curtis Lovelace, who is accused of murdering his first wife back in 2006.

His family says it was a good way to open up to the public about the case.

"There are a lot of people in the community that have come forward and do want to show their support, and they have questions," Christine Lovelace, Curtis' wife, said.

A bond reduction hearing is set for Monday. Lovelace's retrial is scheduled for July 25.