Great River Honor Flight Tractor Drive

Tractor Drive fundraiser by the North River Iron Club for Great River Honor Flight goes through Palmyra on their way to Hannibal.

The Great River Honor Flight had perfect weather for their tractor drive fundraiser in Marion County on Saturday morning.

Tractors rode the streets from the Marion County Fairgrounds to Hannibal LaGrange University.

The money raised goes towards future flights for veterans in the Tri-States.

"Today we do," one tractor driver said. "We all come out for the veterans. They did their part years ago and now we are trying to give back."

The event was hosted by North River Iron Club.