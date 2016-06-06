Judge grants bond reduction in Lovelace murder case

The former Adams County prosecutor accused of killing his wife in 2006 is expected to be released after bond was posted Monday afternoon.



Judge Bob Hardwick granted the motion for Curtis Lovelace during a hearing in Virginia, Illinois. A handful of friends, including Richard and Libby Herr posted Lovelace's $350,000 bond needed for release.

"Curt needs to be out of jail," Richard Herr said. "We went to the trial the first time around. When the prosecution rested its case the first time, I looked at my wife in the courtroom and I'm like, 'Why the hell are we here?'"

Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office Lori Geschwandner said Lovelace's bond was being posted at her office at 4:25 p.m. Monday.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife Cory in 2006. He went to trial in February, but it ended in a mistrial after a hung jury.

After Judge Hardwick granted the motion to reduce bond, Lovelace's mouth was quivering. His wife, Christine, broke down in tears.

"Lincoln and I were just catching our breathe just kind of, I think, wondering if what we heard is actually what we heard and knowing that Curt is coming home," Christine said. "So we are elated."

The Herrs were also emotional in the courtroom.

Despite stipulations on Lovelace's release, Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson felt mixed about the decision.

"It's alright because we did agree," Parkinson said. "We kept by our word and agreed $3.5 million is a sufficient bond to require someone show up to court."

Lovelace will be required to wear an ankle monitor and stay in his home. He will only be allowed to leave to attend church on Sundays. Lovelace is also expected to seek employment, but the court will address changes if he finds a job.

The soon-to-be homecoming comes just a few days after his son, Lincoln, graduated from Quincy High School.

"I'm just happy that it's time that he comes home," Lincoln said. "We've got a lot of catching up to do."

Monday's hearing also pushed back the start of Lovelace's second trial to Oct. 24.



The hearing also revealed that Lovelace's second wife, Erika Gomez, could be called to testify during the second trial. She was barred from testifying in the first trial.

Eight motions filed by the state to stop subpoenas filed by the defense were addressed. Judge Hardwick denied two of those and agreed to amended rules on the remaining six.

Lovelace's attorneys, who are with The Exoneration Project, were seeking more information from multiple parties through subpoenas. Those parties included the Quincy Police Department, Detective Adam Gibson, Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Hospital and the Adams County Coroner's Office.