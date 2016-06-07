Lovelace released from custody on bond - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lovelace released from custody on bond

Posted:
Curtis Lovelace hugs his wife, Christine, after being released from the Hancock Co. Jail Thursday. Curtis Lovelace hugs his wife, Christine, after being released from the Hancock Co. Jail Thursday.
Curtis Lovelace's steps out of the Hancock Co. Jail after posting bond. Curtis Lovelace's steps out of the Hancock Co. Jail after posting bond.
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

The former Adams County prosecutor accused of murdering his wife was released from custody Tuesday afternoon.

Curtis Lovelace left the Hancock County Jail in Carthage, Illinois, shortly before 1 p.m. Friends of Lovelace posted a $350,000 bond after Judge Bob Hardwick granted a bond reduction Monday.

Lovelace was greeted by his wife and other family members.

Lovelace is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He must stay in his home but can go to church on Sundays.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.