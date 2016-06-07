Lovelace released from custody on bond

Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
In America's Hometown, it's all about history.More >>
An admissions counselor with Quincy University, says high school seniors should have a few choices of colleges they want to attend by this time of year.More >>
Hannibal parents continue to sound off on school security.More >>
A needed upgrade at Quincy Junior High School got one step closer to reality Wednesday night.More >>
The QPS board has a list of the five finalists for the name of the Harrison Site school.More >>
Fort Madison is bringing in new tools to clean up the neighborhoods in the city.More >>
A long time Fort Madison restaurant is closing next week.More >>
Fort Madison crews are doing some spring cleaning in the cemetery this week.More >>
The results of Hannibal Board of Public Works' customer survey are in.More >>
A new Gallup-Knight Foundation survey finds that U.S. college students are struggling to balance free speech and ínclusivity on campus and online. The vast majority of college students believe equally in free expression and diversity, viewing both as extremely important to American democracy. But when they're forced to choose, the majority says inclusivity is more important.More >>
