Honor Flight receives $7,500 donation

What started out as a small fundraiser for the Great River Honor Flight turned into a major event.

American Legion Post #912 from Plymouth, Illinois put together a tractor run, catfish fry, motor run and an auction on items donated by local businesses. The organization raised an amazing $7,500, which ranks among the top 15 one-time donations ever given to the organization over its seven years of operation.

"There's a lot of Vietnam vets that didn't get the gratitude that they should have received," Michelle Burton with the American Legion said. "I've noticed in the news in the past that they were getting more of the gratitude that they should have received years ago and never did. I figured it would be a great thing to do so that's what we did."

The next Great River Honor Flight takes place Saturday, June 18th. More than 1,100 local veterans have gone to our nation's capitol to see their memorials for free on an Honor Flight.