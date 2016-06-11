Note to Self sock drive aims to inspire local cancer patients

A unique fundraiser hopes to inspire and lift the spirit of people battling Cancer. Kirlin's Hallmark is having a "Note to Self" sock drive.

Customers can purchase these inspirational socks that say things like awesome, brave, and believe.

The socks will then be given to patients at the Blessing Cancer Center in Quincy.

"They believe in providing inspiration to the people and so putting a little bit of inspiration on your feet can help make the rest of you feel good and that's what our hope is to do," Quincy Mall Kirlin's Store Manager Dana Golden said. The "Note to Self" sock drive runs through the month of June.

Customers can buy the socks at Kirlin's stores or can contribute any dollar amount toward the cause.