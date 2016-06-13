4-H Club donates to Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

4-H Club donates to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
URSA, Ill. (WGEM) -

Another generous donation was made to the Great River Honor Flight Monday.
    

Members of the Ursa Willing Workers 4-H Club donated $500 to the program.  The idea came from two members whose grandfather told them about his experience on the April 21st flight.  They wanted to ensure other veterans get the same opportunity.


The next Great River Honor Flight is scheduled for this Saturday out of John Wood Community College in Quincy.

