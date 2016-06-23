Tractor parade raises generous donation for Great River Honor Fl - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tractor parade raises generous donation for Great River Honor Flight

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The North River Old Iron Club presents WGEM General Manager Carlos Fernandez with a $3800 donation for the Great River Honor Flight Wednesday night at the WGEM studios. The North River Old Iron Club presents WGEM General Manager Carlos Fernandez with a $3800 donation for the Great River Honor Flight Wednesday night at the WGEM studios.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A generous donation was presented to the Great River Honor Flight Wednesday night at the WGEM studios, thanks to a tractor parade earlier this month. 

The North River Old Iron Club presented the Honor Flight with a check for $3800. The money was raised June 4th when the club hosted a tractor parade from the Marion County Fairgrounds to Hannibal LaGrange University. That money will pay for Tri-State veterans to take future flights to see war memorials in Washington, D.C.

"Its an overwhelming experience for the veterans, as well as the guardians," said Eric Duncan with North River Old Iron Club. "Just seeing how the people react to the veterans at the memorials, at the airports, its just something to see."

It's the second time the club has hosted the parade to help the Honor Flight, which has sent nearly 12-hundred local veterans to Washington D.C. since it started in 2009.

