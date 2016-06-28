Tri-States girl collects Honor Flight donations in lieu of birth - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-States girl collects Honor Flight donations in lieu of birthday presents

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local girl just celebrated her birthday, but she didn't get any presents.

Instead, Olivia Plant asked her friends to give money to the Great River Honor Flight.

Olivia collected $111 to help send our local veterans to Washington D.C. to see memorials in their honor. 

Olivia sent a simple note of thanks to the vets along with her donation.

"Hi. I'm Olivia Plant. I collected 111 dollars for the Great River Honor Flight on my birthday instead of presents.

Thank you for serving.

Olivia Plant."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.