Man killed after bank robbery identified

We now know the name of the man who police say robbed a Fort Madison bank before dying following a shootout with police Wednesday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Lafayette A. Evans, 37, of Nashville, Tennessee, died from being shot once in the chest.
DCI says the officers who fired shots, Dave Doyle and Corey Brown, are on administrative leave while the agency investigates.
