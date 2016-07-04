WGEM to sponsor March for Babies in September

A March of Dimes group participates in the Hannibal parade.

WGEM is partnering with March of Dimes to bring March for Babies to Hannibal this fall.

The stroller-friendly walk will be September 17 at the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus. It's a fun family event that raises money to fight prematurity, birth defects and infant mortality.

"There's a lot of people personally affected by it in this area," local participant Chris Kuenzle said. "The research done by the March of Dimes worked to fund what ultimately helped my niece, who was born premature as well."

Start your own family or company team at wgem.com/march.

