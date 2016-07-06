Burglar breaks into Going Bonkers, causing thousands in damages

Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a Quincy business over the weekend and stole cash and caused thousands of dollars worth of damages.



Saturday night or Sunday morning, a man with a handkerchief over his face broke into Going Bonkers, in the 200 block of North 48th Street, shattering a door and busting open an ATM. He also broke into the manager's office and took cash.



"Hate seeing this happen to local business or anyone at all," Heather Johnson, whose parents own Bonkers, said. "Never know a home may be his next target."



Johnson says she and her parents are hoping someone will recognize the burglar in their surveillance video.



"Very said that you have to take the money the low-life way instead of working like the rest of us," Johnson stated in a Facebook post.

Manager of Going Bonkers, Scott Berryman says the burglar had tools to get into an ATM and a safe, taking all the money he could.

"Came in that morning and noticed that our front door was broke out, realized that our ATM was cut into, broke into, and then also broke into our office by breaking glass, going inside and robbing our safe and took basically all of our money." Berryman said.

Berryman says it's upsetting that people have the nerve to take what isn't theirs.

"Personally, it's just very frustrating that people think they can just come in and take whatever they want" Berryman said. "We work hard for our money, and when they think they can just come in and help themselves, it's just very frustrating as a business person."

Bonkers' owners released this surveillance video and pictures of the suspect, hoping for a break in the case.

Investigators say a tip from the public could help solve the case.

"Even if you don't know who it is. you might just have a hunch of just who it might be, you can either call Crime Stoppers or call the Police Department" Officer Kevin Taute said.

Anyone who has any information on the burglary should call Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or submit a tip at www.quincycrimestoppers.com. You can also send a tip by texting TIPSQRCS and your information to 274637. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward. Tips are anonymous.