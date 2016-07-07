'Windstorm - One Year Later': A WGEM News/Herald-Whig In-Depth R - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Windstorm - One Year Later': A WGEM News/Herald-Whig In-Depth Report

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A massive windstorm slammed Quincy on July 13, 2015.  

Now, one year later, the Herald-Whig and WGEM News team up to provide an in-depth look at the rebuilding and what still needs to be accomplished.

First responders reflect on changes they've made. Hear from business owners about the ups and downs of recovering.

We'll also examine why some buildings downtown sit damaged and untouched. 

That and much more in the paper starting Sunday and on WGEM News at Ten Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

