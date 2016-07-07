Officials hope new business spurs economic development

A construction worker paints wood at a new business set to open soon in Mount Sterling.

A new business is set to open in Mount Sterling soon. That has city officials hopeful that more development is on the way.

Excitement and construction fills Free Press Coffee House on Main Street on Thursday.

"Who doesn't love coffee?” owner Jane Ann Petty said. “Coffee shops really lend something to a community as far as a meeting place for everyone, the whole family. Those young, old everyone. It's America's front porch."

Petty says they will offer a full espresso bar, all types of coffee and some food.

"We enjoy visiting with the community,” Petty said. “Allowing them to have a place to come and visit. Coffee brings people together, it really does. Everybody is able to find something they enjoy."

City officials in Mount Sterling hope to build on a new business coming to the downtown area. They want to fill empty store fronts by offering different incentives to new businesses.

"For any redevelopment we do have two TIF districts,” City Administrator Vada Yingling said. “All the downtown area on Main Street is TIF two. It's a portion of your real estate taxes given back to you for your redevelopment project. We also have a facade improvement program."

Yingling says any new business is good business. They're hopeful this will spark more interest for development in the area.

"It is a sign to other businesses that we're a place to come to, a place to build,” Yingling said. “Hopefully people will start reading about why businesses are coming here and maybe they'll consider that as a new place for their business."

Petty says they will be hiring for several different jobs, but she isn't sure just how many yet.

There will be a soft opening next Friday and a grand opening August 5th.