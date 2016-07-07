Hundreds donated to Great River Honor Flight

A night of baseball helped raise hundreds of dollars for the Great River Honor Flight.

Members of the Ursa Farmers Coop in Canton, Missouri donated $651 Thursday to the cause. The money was raised in June at a Quincy Gems baseball game when the group held a 50/50 raffle.



The next Honor Flight is set for Thursday, August 25th. To date nearly 1,200 local WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans have gone to Washington DC to see their memorials for free, thanks to donations from across the Tri-States.