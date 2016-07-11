Quincy man just finished repairing home one year after windstorm

A week ago Brandon Smith was still painting his home at 23rd and Maine Street nearly a year after a windstorm hit Quincy.

Wednesday makes one year since last July's windstorm that wreaked havoc in parts of the Tri-States, and some people are still cleaning up.

A massive oak tree fell on top of Brandon Smith's home at 23rd and Maine Street July 13. It hit with 74-mile-an-hour straight-line winds, the force of a category one hurricane. The storm rocked Quincy, destroying or damaging more than 1,000 trees, according to Ameren.

A massive 120-ton crane was brought in to lift one of the trees off of Smith's home but roofers didn't start work on the house until November because they were swamped with other jobs. A week ago, Smith was still painting what will be a new garage and family room, finally at the end of what's been a long process.

"It's really just been a big hassle, moving things and trying to clean stuff up, waiting on contractors to get things done," Smith said. "Outside of that, the kids are okay and me and the wife are okay."

On Monday, Smith's home appeared to be back to normal, ending what's been an exhausting year.