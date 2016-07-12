Business owners face triumphs, struggles recovering from last year's windstorm

A massive windstorm slammed Quincy on July 13, 2015. Now, one year later, the Herald-Whig and WGEM News team up to provide an in-depth look at the rebuilding and what still needs to be accomplished.More >>
Wednesday's party is called "Riding out the Storm." Ironically, that's exactly what party-goers were doing. They were inside instead of the parking lot at Mane Therapie Salon, where the old spa used to be. The old spa had been crushed in last July's windstorm. Wednesday was meant to be a way to thank family, friends, coworkers and other business owners who helped clean up.
The old Greek to Me building is not only and eyesore; It became a sore subject. Some think it's a slap in the face to District business owners trying to beautify the area and attract more business. A shredded tarp and crumbling bricks mark the spot where the building stands. "It looks awful over there," Employee Jane Haslem said.
After last July's windstorm, Ameren Illinois did an assessment, and one of the improvements you may notice is more fiberglass utility poles are being installed. At 36th Street and Spring Lake Road, north of Quincy, we found one of several installed earlier this year. Some of them are anchored. Ameren says they can withstand powerful winds better than typical wooden utility poles.
Wednesday marks an anniversary many Quincy residents won't celebrate, but one they'll never forget. It's been one year since last July's windstorm, when wind gusts roughly 70 miles an hour toppled trees and damaged homes and businesses. Some businesses have bounced back, but some are still trying.
Wednesday makes one year since last July's windstorm that wreaked havoc in parts of the Tri-States, and some people are still cleaning up. A massive oak tree fell on top of Brandon Smith's home at 23rd and Maine streets July 13. It hit with 74-mile-an-hour straight-line winds, the force of a category one hurricane. The storm rocked Quincy, destroying or damaging more than 1,000 trees, according to Ameren.
Wednesday marks one year since last July's windstorm that toppled trees, took down power lines and damaged homes and businesses. All of it put Quincy firefighters to the test. When they drove out of Central Fire Station and saw the devastation, some of them were stunned. There were those who dealt with a gas leak for hours and others struggled to get around town because of the toppled trees blocking so many roads. It was a memorable night to say the least.
Click here to view sliding before and after photos of the windstorm.
