Party commemorating last July's storm takes ironic turn

After Quincy's Mane Therapie Salon demolished a spa crushed in last July's windstorm and gave the business a fresh beginning, owner Kris Mason gathered with family, friends and co-workers Wednesday. On the storm's one-year anniversary, it was a chance to reminisce and thank those who helped clean up last year's damage.

But ironically, Wednesday's severe thunderstorm forced the party to move from the salon at 9th and Hampshire to The Dock on Quincy's riverfront.



Mason said powerful wind gusts knocked over tents and chairs that were set up for the party in the salon's parking lot but didn't damage the business.



The owner was preparing for 100 people at the gathering but had roughly 20 people coming and going as some were dealing with storm damage at their homes.



Mason also said a couple trees were toppled and outdoor furniture was tossed around at her property in Fowler but the home wasn't damaged.

