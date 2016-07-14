Judge grants access to health records, death investigation docs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Judge grants access to health records, death investigation docs in Lovelace murder trial

Posted:
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A judge has given Curtis Lovelace's lawyers access to his wife, Cory's health records. Lovelace is accused of murdering her in 2006.

Judge Bob Hardwick also granted access to documents related to the death investigation from Quincy police, the Adams County Coroner and a local funeral home. 

Lovelace is out on bond as he waits for his second jury trial in October.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

