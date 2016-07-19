Keokuk working to allow residents to own chickens within city limits

The City of Keokuk is working on a law that would allow residents to raise chickens.

Sixth Ward Councilman Roger Bryant says the law would only allow hens and no roosters.

The goal is to allow citizens to grow fresh eggs.

He says other cities around the state have similar laws and it has not been a problem.

"There were some people that thought it would be good and helpful to their families if they had fresh eggs and family-raised chickens," Bryant said.

The next step for the council is to determine how much it would cost for residents to get a license.