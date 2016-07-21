Plane crashes in residential area of Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Firefighters in Joliet say a plane has crashed into a residential neighborhood.

Joliet Fire Captain Jeff Allbert said Thursday morning that crews were responding to the crash. Allbert said crews were assessing the scene and putting out a fire.

The captain says it's unclear so far if the plane struck any structures or vehicles but the department is investigating.

Aerial television video of the crash site showed broken plane parts in the street and in the yard and driveway of a home.

Across the street, the siding of one side of a home was peeled from the structure and smoke rising from inside. Nearby fencing was destroyed and a tree was blackened.