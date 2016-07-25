Crash sends driver to hospital with injuries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crash sends driver to hospital with injuries

Posted:
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Thursday night at 5:19 p.m. on Highway 24, one mile east of north Highway 96.

Deputies say 53-year-old Alfred Mukau-Munguela from Champaign, Illinois was traveling westbound on Highway 24. 

Deputies say Mukau-Munguela lost control of the his Jeep Liberty and crossed the median. 

Deputies say he hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn several times. 

The vehicle had major damage and deputies say he was transported to Blessing with minor injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.