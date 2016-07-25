Crash sends driver to hospital with injuries

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Thursday night at 5:19 p.m. on Highway 24, one mile east of north Highway 96.
Deputies say 53-year-old Alfred Mukau-Munguela from Champaign, Illinois was traveling westbound on Highway 24.
Deputies say Mukau-Munguela lost control of the his Jeep Liberty and crossed the median.
Deputies say he hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn several times.
The vehicle had major damage and deputies say he was transported to Blessing with minor injuries.
