City council approves resurfacing Quincy streets

Quincy City Council expected to vote on a road resurfacing project to fix some roads like this one at 18th & Main Streets.

Some Quincy roads will get a facelift in the coming year.

Monday, Quincy City Council voted to approve a bid for the 2016 Motor Fuel Tax Funds Asphalt Maintenance Program. The program includes seven streets to get resurfaced, including 18th Street from Maine St. northward and Manor Hill Drive from Harrison St. to Curtis Creek Road.

The low bid came from Diamond Construction Co. for over $832,000. Officials say the seven projects were agreed upon after discussions with aldermen. City engineers list what they feel are the worst roads in the city and cut the list down from there.

"There's probably about four times as many roads to be fixed than we have money available for," Director of Engineering Jeffrey Conte said. "So it's a very difficult process. I don't envy the aldermen having to whittle the list down to what they can get done in any given year."

The seven projects won't be the only ones done. Conte says other projects will be out for bid in the coming weeks using other city funds.

Alderman Anthony Sassen tabled the vote for a week after the Central Services Committee also delayed a vote on the project.

The listed projects are:

18th Street, Maine St. northward to concrete pavement. for $90,768.

Abbey Ridge Rd, Columbus Rd to Nottingham Dr. for $70,263.

South Glendale, Glendale Dr to 500 E. for $85,240.

Manor Hill Dr., Harrison St. to Curtis Creek Rd. for $213,221.

Meadowbrook Rd., 36th St. to Hill & Brook for $75,908.

Edgewood Dr. for $158,478

Madonna Dr., St. Charles to cul-de-sac for $138,617.

Also At City Council Monday,