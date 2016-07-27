Illinois governor addresses Legionnaires' disease situation at vets' home

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs reported Wednesday that two residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy contracted Legionnaires' Disease.More >>
State officials said Friday that two more people in Quincy had tested positive for Legionnaires' disease, and one of them is a Illinois Veterans' Home resident. The state said the two people who tested positive are now recovering.More >>
A third person at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy has tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease, according to Illinois officials. This comes after two people tested positive last month, prompting another round of testing to find the source.More >>
State officials say a third person at the Illinois Veterans' Home tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease. Dave Mac Donna, with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, said the latest positive test came within the last 24 hours.More >>
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs announced Tuesday that two residents at the vets' home in Quincy have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease. The news comes after the state completed an extensive renovation of its water system after 12 people died last summer from the disease.More >>
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner stopped by the Illinois Veterans’ Home Wednesday morning, a day after the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced two veterans had been diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease. The governor was there for a tour of the recently-completed water facility. The state completed the extensive renovation of the facility's water system this year after 12 people died last summer as a result of th...More >>
The Adams County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of legionnaires' possibly linked to the Illinois Veterans' Home. Administrator Jerrod Welch said a person being treated for pneumonia symptoms tested positive for legionnella bacteria on Tuesday.More >>
Senator Dick Durbin says more needs to be done to ensure that another Legionnaires outbreak never happens again at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. The outbreak, which happened over the summer, sickened 54 veterans. 13 people died. A CDC report issued just before the new year said the vets home had an aging water supply and lacked safeguards.More >>
Officials at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy are opening up about a CDC report that blames lack of management for the 2015 Legionnaires' disease outbreak on campus that killed 12 veterans.More >>
