Koster, Greitens win respective party tickets in Missouri governor primary

Polling locations closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Missouri primary, and voters now know who they'll see on the ballot for governor in November.

Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger had expected to see about a 25 to 30 percent voter turnout; She says that's normal for a primary. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Nancy Goellner said voter turnout was just shy of 25 percent.

Dornberger says these elections don't get as much attention as the November election, but they still have a local impact. In fact, Missourians were voting on the governor primary, as Gov. Jay Nixon's second and final term soon comes to an end. The Associated Press declared Chris Koster the winner of the Democratic ticket just before 9 p.m.

The U.S. Senate race was another big one. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt was up for re-election this year as four Democrats and three other Republicans were on primary ballots. Blunt took the win for the GOP and Jason Kander got the Democratic nomination, the Associated Press declared just before 9 p.m.

In District Six, Five Democrats and two Republicans were on the ballot for the House of Representatives seat currently held by Republican Sam Graves, who was seeking re-election. At 9 p.m., the Associated Press declared Graves the winner of the GOP primary.

Two Republican candidates were on the ballot for Clark County Sheriff. In that race, Shawn Webster beat out Chris Conger with 1,022 votes to Conger's 313.

Voters in Scotland County had a big decision to make as well. They were deciding whether or not to welcome a property tax increase to fund the R-1 school district. It was voted down by 55 votes.

Dornberger said those races were important for voters. She had been urging them to get out and vote.

"You're voting on your local officials and statewide officials, so it's important to get out and vote because those affect you in your daily life," Dornberger said. "It's important that you do vote."

Goellner says when November comes, there will be plenty of voters at the polls for the presidential election. She says education will be key there.

"We have excellent candidates," Goellner said. "The key is going to be getting voters informed."

Both Goellner and Marion County Republican Chair Larry Craig said they felt pretty good about the election Tuesday.

"I feel pretty good," Craig said. "We've had a majority in the House, in the Senate the last several years. We need to work real hard to maintain that majority."

He says the November election will be a good one.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get the vote out and encourage people to vote for our candidates and I'm sure the Democrats will work just as hard to get people to vote for their candidates," Craig said. "It'll be a good race."

Dornberger says they typically see a spike in voters in the morning, then again at lunch and around 5 p.m., when people get off work.

