State confirms third case of Legionnaires' in Quincy, asks CDC for help

State officials said Thursday that a third person at the Illinois Veterans' Homein Quincy had tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease.



Dave MacDonna, with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, said the latest positive test came within the last 24 hours.



A statement from IDVA and the Illinois Department of Public Health said 24 people had been tested for Legionnaires' and three tested positive. The agencies said those three people are recovering.



The IDVA announced two positive tests in July. The news came after an extensive renovation of the vets' home's water system.



Fifty-four people at the vets' home were sickened by Legionnaires' last year and 12 people died. After an investigation that included input from the Centers for Disease Control, a new water treatment system was built at the home.

With new cases continuing after the installation of the new water system, state officials continue to be stumped by the source of the legionella.

State health officials asked the CDC to return to the home this week.

"They asked (the CDC team) to do an environmental assessment," CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said. "They asked for help to find out what's causing the legionella."

Nordlund said the CDC field team had completed its work this week. She said more details would be available once the team returns to its home office.