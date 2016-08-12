Lovelace defense: Detective's phone records incomplete

The attorneys for accused murderer Curtis Lovelace say a Quincy police detective's phone records were incomplete, according to court documents.



The Exoneration Project, which is providing defense for Lovelace, filed a response in court this week in reference to the state's motion to destroy phone records provided by Quincy Police Detective Adam Gibson.



The phone records in question fall in the time frame when Gibson revisited the murder of Lovelace's wife, Cory. She was found dead in the Lovelace home back in 2006.



At the time of Cory's death, the cause of her death was undetermined. Curtis Lovelace was charged with her murder in August of 2014.



The defense says the records are relevant to the case. Judge Bob Hardwick agreed they could be relevant in a court order issued July 13.



The response filed by the defense states Gibson has no right to privacy regarding these records. It says the phone records incomplete.



Lovelace went to trial earlier this year, but it ended with a hung jury.



Lovelace was released on bond in June. His next trial is scheduled for October 24.