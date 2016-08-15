Chili cook-off leads to generous donation to Great River Honor F - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Chili cook-off leads to generous donation to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:

The Great River Honor Flight got another big boost thanks to a chili cook-off in America's Hometown. 

The 33rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Admiral Coontz Armory took place back in February.  Monday, the Hannibal Jaycees and Golden Eagle Distributing presented $4,000 in proceeds from the cook off to Honor Flight.

So far to date, 1,196 local WWII, Korea, and Vietnam veterans have gone on an Honor Flight.  The 38th mission takes off from Hannibal LaGrange University Thursday, August 25th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.