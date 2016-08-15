Chili cook-off leads to generous donation to Great River Honor Flight

The Great River Honor Flight got another big boost thanks to a chili cook-off in America's Hometown.

The 33rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Admiral Coontz Armory took place back in February. Monday, the Hannibal Jaycees and Golden Eagle Distributing presented $4,000 in proceeds from the cook off to Honor Flight.

So far to date, 1,196 local WWII, Korea, and Vietnam veterans have gone on an Honor Flight. The 38th mission takes off from Hannibal LaGrange University Thursday, August 25th.