Multimedia Journalist

Patrick Doss is a multimedia journalist for WGEM News. Patrick grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and attended Ball State University where he majored in telecommunications and minored in history.

Prior to arriving in Quincy in 2016, Patrick interned at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He is a diehard Colts, Pacers, Reds, and Hoosiers fan. In his spare time, Patrick enjoys watching sports, listening to music and going to the movies.

If you have a story you would like to share, please feel free to email him at pdoss@wgem.com.