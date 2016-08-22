Honor Flight gets donation in veteran's memory

Hannibal Masonic Lodge #188 presents a check to Great River Honor Flight for $2500 in memory of fellow member George Jones.

Hannibal's Masonic Lodge #188 presented a check to the Great River Honor Flight for $2,500 in memory of fellow member George Jones, a Korean veteran who went on Honor Flight #13 back in June 2012.

Mr. Jones passed away last February but talked so much about his Honor Flight experience that the members of the lodge felt this was the best thing to do.

The 38th mission of Great River Honor Flight is this Thursday out of Hannibal's LaGrange University. To date 1,196 local WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans have gone on an Honor Flight for free.