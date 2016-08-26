Contract talks between union and QPS lingers on

The first week of the new school year is in the books for Quincy Public Schools, but district employees are working without a contract as negotiations linger on.

The district began negotiating with employees in early July and there are still more meetings scheduled.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb says this year's negotiations are taking a while. He says that's because the Quincy Federation of Teachers now contains other district employees, not just teachers.

The union first started working on unifying in January, and it now contains six different categories of workers from teachers to custodians.

"We have 900 members now that are covered that work for the school district," union co-president Jen Drew said. "So we're able to better negotiate our insurance, and salary, and contract language when everyone is together."

Webb says communication between QPS and union will improve because of the changes.

"I think it's going to really help our communication," Webb said. "When I talk to one group they're really representing all groups, so it can really streamline and make things more efficient."

Two more negotiating sessions are scheduled for the coming month. Both sides say health insurance remains a key issue. Drew said that district employees have had three different providers in the past three years.

The final contract will be retroactive to the start of this school year.

What both sides will do if they fail to negotiate by next month remains unclear.