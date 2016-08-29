Great River Honor Flight gets big donation from local church

$2,500 donated by Assembly of God Church to the Great River Honor Flight for their next trip to our nations capital.

The Great River Honor Flight has had a busy weekend and Sunday, the board members were presented a big donation from one of the local churches.

Assembly of God Church in Quincy presented a $2,500 donation that was raised during their Freedom Fest this summer.

Pastor Mark Connour presented the check to the board members.

The congregation has also been working on special quilts which will be handed out to veterans who go on the next Honor Flight which is Flight 39 on September 22nd.