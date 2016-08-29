Burglars target ATM machines in Quincy, take cash

O'Griff's owner said his business was broken into over the weekend.

Damage door at South Side Boat Club after the business was broken into over the weekend.

Burglars tried to break open ATM and gaming machines in multiple Quincy businesses over the weekend, according to Quincy police.

Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden said O'Griff's, Port's Place and South Side Boat Club were broken into early Sunday morning.

South Side Boat Club board members say their building, located on Front Street, was broken into early Sunday morning. Whoever broke in pried open an ATM machine and gaming machines but was unsuccessful.

The boat club says this was the second time the building was broken into. They said two years ago an ATM machine was broke into and about $5,000 worth of cash and alcohol was taken.

An ATM machine at O'Griff's in downtown Quincy was also broken into. VanderMaiden said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the machine.

There was an attempt to open an ATM at Port's Place machine but it was unsuccessful.