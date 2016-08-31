Friday Night Football - September 2

IHSA
9) QND: 20
St. Joseph-Ogden: 41
Raiders: (1-1)
QHS: 35
Alton: 21
Blue Devils: (1-1)
Canton: 35
Macomb: 0
Bombers: (0-2)
Greenfield-Northwestern: 16
Central: 26
Brody Bivens: 141 yards rushing, 3 TD's
Reed Jibben: 102 yards rushing
Devon Buss: 36 yards rushing, TD
Panthers: (2-0)
West Central: 14
Jacksonville Routt: 12
Cougars: (1-1)
Beardstown: 35
Hardin Calhoun: 34
Tigers: (2-0)
Carrollton: 26
6) Unity-Payson: 41
Brodie Dunker: 19-32, 265 yards, 4 TD's
Cory Miller: 139 yards receiving, 2 TD's
James Logsdon: 111 yards rushing
Mustangs: (2-0)
Pleasant Hill-Western: 20
6) Brown County: 34
Hornets: (2-0)
Pittsfield: 6
3) Maroa-Forsyth: 60
Saukees: (0-2)
Mercer County: 48
Illini West: 6
Chargers: (1-1)
United: 22
Bushnell/West Prairie: 29
Sparclones: (1-1)
Rushville-Industry: 6
Farmington: 52
Rockets: (1-1)
MSHSAA
Boonville: 20
8) Hannibal: 28
Trevor Watson: 2 rushing TD's
Eric Jones: rushing TD
Mark Woodson: INT for TD
Pirates: (2-1)
Highland: 6
Palmyra: 31
Clayton Hudson: 105 yards rushing, TD
Brock Malone: 2 rushing TD's
Andrew Schultz: 130 yards passing, TD
Panthers: (2-1)
Cougars: (0-3)
Clark County: 0
Macon: 33
Indians: (0-3)
Monroe City: 16
South Shelby: 13
Blake Hays: 4-6 passing, TD
Panthers: (2-1)
Cardinals: (1-2)
Louisiana: 6
3) Centralia: 55
Bulldogs: (0-3)
Knox County: 14
10) Westran: 35
Eagles: (1-2)
Bowling Green: 6
Clopton-Elsberry: 42
IndianHawks: (3-0)
Bobcats: (0-3)
Scotland County: 27
Paris: 12
Tigers: (1-2)
Coyotes: (1-2)
9) Mark Twain: 16
North Callaway: 26
Tigers: (1-2)
Montgomery County:
Van-Far:
Norborne/Hardin-Central: 60
North Shelby: 8
Raiders: (1-2)
IAHSAA
Keokuk: 50
Chariton: 13
Chiefs: (2-0)
Fort Madison: 8
Central Lee: 59
Adam Rooney: 4 rushing TD's, kick-off return for TD
Hawks: (1-1)
Bloodhounds: (0-2)
