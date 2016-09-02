2016-17 Prep Athlete of the Week Winners

Each week the WGEM SportsCenter crew team up with Hannibal Regional to discuss which area high school athlete performed the best and then give the athlete a few minutes of well-deserved fame. After the online fan vote is added to the 10 votes from area sports broadcasters and writers, a winner is announced each Tuesday on the morning radio show. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding a male and female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with a $1,000 scholarship.

The 2016-17 weekly winners of The Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!

Week 39 (May 22 - May 30) -- Connor Artman, Illini West track & field

It was a two-part celebration for the junior, who did major damage on his own at the Class 1A state track and field championships by winning the long jump, taking third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. He was also part of the second-place 4x400 relay as the program collected its first-ever state title.

Week 38 (May 15 - May 21) -- Logan Minter, Monroe City track & field

Week 37 (May 8 - May 14) -- Maggie Schutte, QHS track & field

Week 36 (May 1 - May 7) -- Ryan Slaughter, Scotland County track & field, golf

Week 35 (April 24 - April 30) -- Cruz Meier, Central baseball

Week 34 (April 17 - April 23) -- Drake Green, QHS baseball

Week 33 (April 10 - April 16) -- Zach Haley, QND baseball

Week 32 (April 3 - April 9) -- Blair Boston, Illini West softball

Week 31 (March 27 - April 2) -- Zeb Riney, Clark County baseball

Week 30 (March 20 - March 26) -- Colton Brown, Hannibal baseball

Week 29 (March 13 - March 19) -- Alissa Hodge, Brown County softball

Week 28 (March 6 - March 12) -- Abi Feeney, Scotland County basketball

Week 27 (Feb. 27 - March 5) -- Chelsea Wood, Scotland County basketball

Week 26 (Feb. 20 - Feb. 26) -- Jordan Hildebrand, Unity basketball

Week 25 (Feb. 13 - Feb. 19) -- Zach Haley, QND wrestling

Week 24 (Feb. 6 - Feb. 12) -- Russell Miller, Pleasant Hill basketball

Week 23 (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5) -- Justin Bottorff, QND basketball

Week 22 (Jan. 23 - Jan. 29) -- Derek Richards, Louisiana basketball

Week 21 (Jan. 16 - Jan. 22) -- Cory Miller, Unity basketball

Week 20 (Jan. 9 - Jan. 15) -- Tyree Williams, QHS wrestling

Week 19 (Jan. 2 - Jan. 8) -- Cole Kirchner, Clark County basketball

Week 18 (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1) -- Laney Lantz, Central-Southeastern basketball

Week 17 (Dec. 19 - Dec. 25) -- Noah Talton, Knox County basketball

Week 16 (Dec. 12 - Dec. 18) -- Matthew Scoggin, Highland basketball

Week 15 (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11) -- Kaleb Root, Pleasant Hill basketball

Week 14 (Nov. 28 - Dec. 4) -- Chandler Bevans, Clark County basketball

Week 13 (Nov. 21 - Nov. 27) -- Blair Borrowman, Western basketball

Week 12 (Nov. 14 - Nov. 20) -- Zach Osborn, Monroe City football

Week 11 (Nov. 7 - Nov. 13) -- Peyton Bowman, West Prairie volleyball

Week 10 (Oct. 31 - Nov. 6) -- Katelyn Robbins, Liberty cross country

Week 9 (Oct. 24 - Oct. 30) -- Lucas Cline, QND soccer

Week 8 (Oct. 17 - Oct. 23) -- Matthew Perry, North Shelby football

Week 7 (Oct. 10 - Oct. 16) -- Logan Minter, Monroe City football

Week 6 (Oct. 3 - Oct. 9) -- McKenzie West, Monroe City softball

Week 5 (Sept. 26 - Oct. 2) -- Tori Maples, Palmyra tennis

Week 4 (Sept. 19 - Sept. 25) -- Jirehl Brock, QHS football

Week 3 (Sept. 12 - Sept. 18) -- Shamar Griffith, Hannibal football

Week 2 (Sept. 5 - Sept. 11) -- Drew Chisholm, QHS soccer

Week 1 (Aug. 29 - Sept. 4) -- Eli Ten Eyck, Pittsfield cross country