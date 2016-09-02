2016-17 Prep Athlete of the Week Winners

Each week the WGEM SportsCenter crew team up with Hannibal Regional to discuss which area high school athlete performed the best and then give the athlete a few minutes of well-deserved fame. After the online fan vote is added to the 10 votes from area sports broadcasters and writers, a winner is announced each Tuesday on the morning radio show. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding a male and female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with a $1,000 scholarship.
The 2016-17 weekly winners of The Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!
Week 39 (May 22 - May 30) -- Connor Artman, Illini West track & field
Week 38 (May 15 - May 21) -- Logan Minter, Monroe City track & field
Week 37 (May 8 - May 14) -- Maggie Schutte, QHS track & field
Week 36 (May 1 - May 7) -- Ryan Slaughter, Scotland County track & field, golf
Week 35 (April 24 - April 30) -- Cruz Meier, Central baseball
Week 34 (April 17 - April 23) -- Drake Green, QHS baseball
Week 33 (April 10 - April 16) -- Zach Haley, QND baseball
Week 32 (April 3 - April 9) -- Blair Boston, Illini West softball
Week 31 (March 27 - April 2) -- Zeb Riney, Clark County baseball
Week 30 (March 20 - March 26) -- Colton Brown, Hannibal baseball
Week 29 (March 13 - March 19) -- Alissa Hodge, Brown County softball
Week 28 (March 6 - March 12) -- Abi Feeney, Scotland County basketball
Week 27 (Feb. 27 - March 5) -- Chelsea Wood, Scotland County basketball
Week 26 (Feb. 20 - Feb. 26) -- Jordan Hildebrand, Unity basketball
Week 25 (Feb. 13 - Feb. 19) -- Zach Haley, QND wrestling
Week 24 (Feb. 6 - Feb. 12) -- Russell Miller, Pleasant Hill basketball
Week 23 (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5) -- Justin Bottorff, QND basketball
Week 22 (Jan. 23 - Jan. 29) -- Derek Richards, Louisiana basketball
Week 21 (Jan. 16 - Jan. 22) -- Cory Miller, Unity basketball
Week 20 (Jan. 9 - Jan. 15) -- Tyree Williams, QHS wrestling
Week 19 (Jan. 2 - Jan. 8) -- Cole Kirchner, Clark County basketball
Week 18 (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1) -- Laney Lantz, Central-Southeastern basketball
Week 17 (Dec. 19 - Dec. 25) -- Noah Talton, Knox County basketball
Week 16 (Dec. 12 - Dec. 18) -- Matthew Scoggin, Highland basketball
Week 15 (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11) -- Kaleb Root, Pleasant Hill basketball
Week 14 (Nov. 28 - Dec. 4) -- Chandler Bevans, Clark County basketball
Week 13 (Nov. 21 - Nov. 27) -- Blair Borrowman, Western basketball
Week 12 (Nov. 14 - Nov. 20) -- Zach Osborn, Monroe City football
Week 11 (Nov. 7 - Nov. 13) -- Peyton Bowman, West Prairie volleyball
Week 10 (Oct. 31 - Nov. 6) -- Katelyn Robbins, Liberty cross country
Week 9 (Oct. 24 - Oct. 30) -- Lucas Cline, QND soccer
Week 8 (Oct. 17 - Oct. 23) -- Matthew Perry, North Shelby football
Week 7 (Oct. 10 - Oct. 16) -- Logan Minter, Monroe City football
Week 6 (Oct. 3 - Oct. 9) -- McKenzie West, Monroe City softball
Week 5 (Sept. 26 - Oct. 2) -- Tori Maples, Palmyra tennis
Week 4 (Sept. 19 - Sept. 25) -- Jirehl Brock, QHS football
Week 3 (Sept. 12 - Sept. 18) -- Shamar Griffith, Hannibal football
Week 2 (Sept. 5 - Sept. 11) -- Drew Chisholm, QHS soccer
Week 1 (Aug. 29 - Sept. 4) -- Eli Ten Eyck, Pittsfield cross country
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.