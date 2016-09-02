Two more Legionnaires' cases in Quincy, one at vets' home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two more Legionnaires' cases in Quincy, one at vets' home

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

State officials said Friday that two more people in Quincy had tested positive for Legionnaires' disease, and one of them is a Illinois Veterans' Home resident.

The state said the two people who tested positive are now recovering. 

Officials stated a Quincy resident tested positive but had "no interaction" with the vets' home. 

The latest positive tests make it five Quincy residents with Legionnaires since July. Four them have been residents at the vets' home.

Dozens were sickened last year at the vets' home from Legionnaires and 12 died. Since then, the state says major renovations have been done to the facility's water system in an effort to prevent more outbreaks.

