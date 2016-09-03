Sheriff's office investigating rash of break-ins

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar says his office is investigating a recent rash of break-ins, including Twin Oaks Club on Bonansinga Drive.

The Twin Oaks break-in happened last weekend. Club president Robert Nall said surveillance footage showed a man break in and use a cutting torch to rip open an ATM.

Nall said the man was unable to get anything out of the machine.

"He worked on it for about 20 minutes," Nall said. "I don't know whether he ran out of gas or just gave up or thought he was in there too long."

Nall said there was heavy damage to the ATM. He said there was about $600 worth of damage to the front door.

VonderHaar said he couldn't release any more information on the investigation.